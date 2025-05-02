Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) Expands Reach in Telangana and Andhra with the Launch of an Exclusive Telugu YouTube Channel for NEET and JEE Aspirants

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, expands its reach in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with the launch of a dedicated YouTube channel in Telugu for students from Grades 8 to 12 to provide value-added support, especially to those preparing for NEET and JEE examinations.

The new platform offers students access to high-quality educational content in their regional language, making it easier for them to understand complex concepts. By providing video lessons in Telugu, the channel enables students to revise critical topics in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Zoology and Botany at their own pace. The platform is specifically designed to help NEET and JEE aspirants strengthen their preparation, regardless of their location or medium of instruction.

Speaking on the initiative, Dheeraj Kumar Misra, Chief Academic and Business Head, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, "We recognize that language should never be a barrier to learning. With the launch of our Telugu YouTube channel, we are proud to offer students from Telangana and Andhra an accessible and effective platform to enhance their understanding of core subjects. This new resource is aimed at helping students build confidence as they prepare for some of the toughest national exams, by providing them the flexibility to learn and revise in their own language.

"Our Telugu YouTube channel delivers top-notch, subject-specific lessons for NEET and JEE, helping Grades from 8-12 students master complex subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with no difficulty.”

The platform offers a set of educational videos, to exam-specific strategies, making it a valuable tool for students. In addition to this academic content, the channel offers inspiring topper podcasts and motivation sessions to uplift the spirit of the aspirants. With easily navigable content available for free, the channel also ensures that students who may not have access to traditional coaching methods can still benefit from AESL’s expertise with these targeted sessions