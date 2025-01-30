Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) Launches AIM Program to Empower Students to excel in NEET, JEE

Vijayawada: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, has announced the launch of the AIM (Aim for Excellence) Program in Andhra Pradesh. This innovative rank enhancement initiative is designed to equip ambitious students with the skills, knowledge, and guidance required to excel in India’s most competitive exams, including IIT, NIT, and AIIMS.

The AIM Program sets itself apart with a holistic approach to academic preparation. It features a unified curriculum implemented across all centers, custom-designed study materials, and an All-India ranking system to help students evaluate their performance against their peers. The program also includes a robust support system with dedicated doubt-clearing counters, personalized mentorship by experienced educators, and in-depth post-test error analysis sessions. These features ensure that students receive comprehensive support in their academic journey.

Additionally, the AIM Program employs cutting-edge tools to enhance learning outcomes. With hybrid classrooms equipped with smart boards, the i-Tutor platform offering anytime access to recorded video lectures, and QR code-enabled phygital study materials, students have access to the latest educational technologies. The program also incorporates motivational webinars, parent-teacher meetings (PTMs), and real-time performance tracking through the myAakash App, which keeps parents actively engaged in their child’s progress.

Speaking about the program, Dheeraj Kumar Misra, Chief Academic and Business Head, Aakash Educational Services Limited, said, “The AIM Program represents the pinnacle of our academic innovation and dedication to shaping future leaders. At Aakash, we believe in nurturing brilliance by providing students with an unparalleled blend of personalized mentorship, advanced educational tools, and a rigorous testing ecosystem. AIM is more than a program; it’s a transformative journey designed to empower young minds to excel in the most competitive arenas and achieve their dreams. We are committed to fostering a culture of excellence, ensuring every student not only reaches their potential but surpasses it, setting new benchmarks in academic success.”

The AIM Program offers enrollment through a comprehensive and stringent screening process, welcoming both Aakashians and non-Aakashians. Students who have demonstrated exceptional achievements in exams such as ANTHE, NTSE, and Olympiads, or have delivered outstanding performance in board examinations, are eligible to apply.