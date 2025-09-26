ABD Maestro Pioneers Generative AI in Alco-Bev Marketing with India’s First Consumer Engagement Initiative

ABD Maestro, a company focused on luxury and super-premium spirits, has set a new benchmark in alcove marketing by introducing India’s first generative AI-led consumer engagement initiative. This strategic move marks a significant step forward in leveraging advanced technology to foster deeper connections with consumers.

This innovation is being prominently showcased through two of ABD’s premium offerings — ZOYA Gin and WOODBURNS Whisky. Both brands are integrating AI-driven design, content development, and influencer collaborations to enhance brand visibility and consumer engagement.

ZOYA Gin has launched two AI-generated Value Added Packs (VAPs), complemented by a collaboration with AI lifestyle influencer Kavya Mehra. This initiative aims to project a modern, tech-forward brand image that resonates with a contemporary audience. Meanwhile, WOODBURNS Whisky is engaging its community of ‘Bold Explorers’ through a creative partnership with AI influencer Kabir Manja, delivering immersive storytelling experiences designed to align with the spirit of adventure that defines its consumer base.

“Generative AI is not merely a tool for accelerated content creation; it is reshaping how alcobev brands communicate with their audiences,” said Arvind Hangal, Director – Marketing & Special Accounts at ABD. “By embracing AI, we’re reducing production timelines, pushing creative boundaries, and crafting culturally relevant narratives that are future-ready. This initiative is just the beginning of how technology will redefine brand building at ABD Maestro.”

Hangal further emphasized the evolving nature of consumer expectations:

“Today’s consumers demand personalized and contextually meaningful interactions. Our AI integration enables us to meet these expectations with greater precision, delivering impactful engagement across every consumer touchpoint.”