Live
- Women in Varanasi promote 'I Love Mahadev' tattoos amid rising tensions
- US pharma tariffs a headline risk for Sun Pharma: Report
- SVS Doctors Use Advanced Bronchoscopy to Save 3-Year-Old Boy
- Centre plans to borrow Rs 6.77 lakh crore in 2nd half of 2025-26
- Gram Pradhans shared their transformative journeys with the Chief Minister
- Meaningful House debates key to public trust in democracy: Om Birla
- Trump’s tariff hike won't impact India’s pharma sector due to generic drugs exemption
- Everyone is aware of our position on Kashmir: MEA after Turkey's Erdogan raises issue at UN
- Asia Cup: Harris Rauf fined 30 pc of match fee, Shahibzada Farhan reprimanded by ICC: Report
- Pravasi Rajasthanis are carrying the essence of Rajasthan to every part of the world
ABD Maestro Pioneers Generative AI in Alco-Bev Marketing with India’s First Consumer Engagement Initiative
ABD Maestro, a company focused on luxury and super-premium spirits, has set a new benchmark in alcove marketing by introducing India’s first...
ABD Maestro, a company focused on luxury and super-premium spirits, has set a new benchmark in alcove marketing by introducing India’s first generative AI-led consumer engagement initiative. This strategic move marks a significant step forward in leveraging advanced technology to foster deeper connections with consumers.
This innovation is being prominently showcased through two of ABD’s premium offerings — ZOYA Gin and WOODBURNS Whisky. Both brands are integrating AI-driven design, content development, and influencer collaborations to enhance brand visibility and consumer engagement.
ZOYA Gin has launched two AI-generated Value Added Packs (VAPs), complemented by a collaboration with AI lifestyle influencer Kavya Mehra. This initiative aims to project a modern, tech-forward brand image that resonates with a contemporary audience. Meanwhile, WOODBURNS Whisky is engaging its community of ‘Bold Explorers’ through a creative partnership with AI influencer Kabir Manja, delivering immersive storytelling experiences designed to align with the spirit of adventure that defines its consumer base.
“Generative AI is not merely a tool for accelerated content creation; it is reshaping how alcobev brands communicate with their audiences,” said Arvind Hangal, Director – Marketing & Special Accounts at ABD. “By embracing AI, we’re reducing production timelines, pushing creative boundaries, and crafting culturally relevant narratives that are future-ready. This initiative is just the beginning of how technology will redefine brand building at ABD Maestro.”
Hangal further emphasized the evolving nature of consumer expectations:
“Today’s consumers demand personalized and contextually meaningful interactions. Our AI integration enables us to meet these expectations with greater precision, delivering impactful engagement across every consumer touchpoint.”
With this pioneering initiative, ABD Maestro demonstrates how alcobev brands can harness the power of technology to drive creativity, improve engagement, and maintain a competitive edge in an evolving marketplace.