ABD’s Sterling Reserve B7 spreads its magic with a new blend in -Hyderabad

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD), India’s largest spirits company by volume, has introduced the renewed Sterling Reserve B7 (SRB7), a refreshed semi premium whisky blend crafted to meet the evolving expectations of modern Indian consumers. With its refined taste and renewed blend finish, the SRB7 now delivers smoothness that is no less than pure magic! The blend with a bolder, fuller bodied experience designed for today’s discerning palate.

The reimagined Sterling Reserve B7 features a smoother, more refined taste profile inspired by the rising sophistication of India’s whisky audience. While preserving the bold character that made B7 a household favourite, the new blend offers the easy-drinking smoothness today’s consumers seek — making it perfect for both seasoned whisky aficionados and curious newcomers.

Bringing the new blend to life, the ‘B7 Magic Bar Tour’ is a high-energy, multi-city activation featuring local street magicians, pop-up bars in unexpected venues, and unforgettable moments of wonder. The tour is designed to surprise and delight, turning everyday places into immersive tasting experiences where communities gather, reconnect, and rediscover the magic of B7.

Running alongside the tour is a 360-degree integrated campaign under the theme ‘So Smooth, Must Be Magic’, combining digital storytelling, influencer collaborations, and on-ground experiences to spark curiosity and celebrate the smoothness of the new B7 blend in magical, memorable ways.

Known for its royal legacy and dynamic urban spirit, Hyderabad strikes the perfect balance between tradition and modernity making it an ideal city to host the #B7magicbartour campaign. As a growing hub for premium experiences and evolving taste preferences, Hyderabad is fast becoming a key market for the premium and semi-premium spirits category in India.

Commenting on the relaunch, Alok Gupta, Managing Director, ABD, said: “Today's Indian consumers seek innovation rooted with tradition, and Sterling Reserve B7 delivers that promise. The renewed blend with more smoothness, better taste offers a richer profile that speaks to the evolving Indian palate. The campaign was initially launched in Maharashtra, followed by Kolkata, and is now making its way to Hyderabad with the introduction of a refreshed Sterling Reserve B7—a blend that embodies superior quality and evolving consumer preferences.”

The #B7MagicBarTour, a statewide activation beginning in Hyderabad, will transform popular social outlets of the city into branded Sterling Reserve B7 experiences with live magic performances that elevate consumer engagement at the point of consumption. The new SRB7 embodies three core pillars: innovation, product superiority, and local relevance. It’s smooth, indulgent profile resonates with the evolving Indian palate, while celebrating the diverse traditions and vibrant spirit of our regions making it the premium choice for those who appreciate both taste and tradition.

Hyderabad had firmly established itself as a vibrant hub for whisky connoisseurs, with strong spirits sales reflecting the city’s sophisticated and evolving palate and thus reinforcing its position as a fast-growing and discerning market for premium whisky.

The Sterling Reserve B7 is available in Andhra Pradesh at ₹ 750 and Telangana at ₹ 880 for 750 ML.