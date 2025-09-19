Accelerate asset monetisation in rly, roads: Sebi chief

Mumbai: Capital markets regulator Sebi’s chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday said there is a need to “accelerate” monetisation of government-held assets in sectors such as railways, roads, airports and energy to help funnel investor money into such projects.

The career bureaucrat, who headed the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management before being appointed as a regulator, rued that a bulk of state governments are yet to draw plans on asset monetization and stressed that addressing this gap can help give boost to infrastructure creation by opening up resources.

Infrastructure requires capital in “massive quantities”, and the government and banks should not carry this burden by themselves, Pandey said, making a pitch for the capital markets as an alternative to gather the resources.