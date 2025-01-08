ACI recognition reinforces CSMIA’s role as global leader in airport operations: Jeet Adani

Mumbai: The prestigious Level 5 accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI) for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) reinforces the airport’s role as a global leader in airport operations and passenger service, Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), said on Wednesday.

CSMIA, managed by AAHL, is the first airport in India and third airport in the world to achieve this remarkable milestone.

“CSMIA is thrilled to stand among the world’s leading airports to receive this esteemed recognition. This prestigious accreditation is the outcome of our dedication to understanding and enhancing the passenger experience,” said Jeet Adani.

According to the company, design thinking methodologies employed at CSMIA enabled the development of innovative solutions that address needs of stakeholders, including airlines, retail and lounge partners, and regulatory bodies.

Continuous collection and analysis of customer feedback and CSAT scores helped identify pain points and areas for improvement. Employees, vendor partners and stakeholders like CISF, Immigration, Customs and Airlines play a crucial role in customer service. All teams at CSMIA have undergone rigorous training focused on enabling smooth passenger journeys.

A significantly expanded digital gateway programme has enhanced the travel experience for both DigiYatra and non-DigiYatra passengers. E-gates at the entry to T2 have been increased from 24 to an impressive 68 – the highest number of e-gates at the kerbside at any airport in India.

The rollout of the aviio app – a first of its kind digital initiative among airports in India – is focused on enabling stakeholders at the airport to collaborate and serve passengers better, said CSMIA.

"Another highlight is the reintroduction of the popular Pawfect programme, featuring nine comfort dogs stationed at Terminal 2 departures," it added.