Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Adani acquires Gopalpur Port for Rs 3,350cr
Highlights
New Delhi: Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group) on Tuesday announced the sale of its brownfield Gopalpur Port to Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (AP SEZ)for an...
New Delhi: Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group) on Tuesday announced the sale of its brownfield Gopalpur Port to Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (AP SEZ)for an enterprise value of Rs3,350 crore, as part of its deleveraging strategy with planned asset monetisation. The under-construction Gopalpur Port in Odisha was acquired in 2017 by the SP Group.
Currently, it is capable of handling 20 MTPA. The port had recently signed up with Petronet LNG for setting up a Greenfield LNG regasification terminal, adding predictable long-term cash flows for the port, the group said in a statement.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT