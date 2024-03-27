Adani acquires Gopalpur Port for Rs 3,350cr

New Delhi: Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group) on Tuesday announced the sale of its brownfield Gopalpur Port to Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (AP SEZ)for an enterprise value of Rs3,350 crore, as part of its deleveraging strategy with planned asset monetisation. The under-construction Gopalpur Port in Odisha was acquired in 2017 by the SP Group.

Currently, it is capable of handling 20 MTPA. The port had recently signed up with Petronet LNG for setting up a Greenfield LNG regasification terminal, adding predictable long-term cash flows for the port, the group said in a statement.

