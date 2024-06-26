Adani Group lines up Rs 2 lakh cr to power RE capacity

Ahmedabad: Adani Group is looking to invest about Rs2 lakh crore by 2030 to build 40 gigawatts of renewable energy generation capacity, as it targets net zero emissions across businesses by 2050, top officials said on Tuesday.

The apple-to-airport conglomerate currently has over 10GW of capacity to generate electricity from renewable sources like sunlight and wind energy and is looking to add 6-7 GW every year to reach 50 GW by 2030. “Considering the ballpark number of Rs5 crore per megawatt, the investment could be in the range of Rs2 lakh crore by 2030,” Adani Green Energy Ltd Executive Director Sagar Adani told reporters here.

