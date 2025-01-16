Adani Group Stocks Surge After Hindenburg Research Shuts Down

Adani group stocks went up on Thursday after Hindenburg Research, a company from the USA that caused big losses for Gautam Adani, shut down.

Shares of companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Enterprises increased a lot.Other companies like Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements also went up.

Hindenburg Research was a company known for short-selling, which means they bet against other companies to make money. The company’s founder, Nate Anderson, announced on Wednesday that he was shutting it down

Hindenburg Research is a company that made reports about the Adani group for two years. These reports said some bad things about the Adani companies, which caused the value of Adani's businesses to drop and led to a lot of money being lost.

However, Adani and his companies disagreed with the reports and denied the claims made by Hindenburg Research. They said the reports were not true.

Nate Anderson, the person who started Hindenburg Research, announced that he decided to shut down the company. He said there was no special reason for closing the company. He just felt that it was time to stop and move on to something else in life.