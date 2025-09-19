Live
Adani Group Stocks Surge as SEBI Gives Clean Chit on Hindenburg Allegations
Adani Group shares jumped on September 19, 2025, after SEBI cleared Gautam Adani of Hindenburg’s stock manipulation charges. Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Total Gas led the rally.
Adani Group shares soared on Friday, September 19, after SEBI cleared the company of Hindenburg’s allegations.
SEBI’s final order said it found no proof of stock manipulation, insider trading, or related-party fund routing by Gautam Adani’s firms.
Adani Power rose 8.8% to ₹686.95
Adani Enterprises gained 5.18% to ₹2,526.60
Adani Total Gas surged 13.3% to ₹687.75
Adani Green Energy added 3.64% to ₹1,014.55
Adani Ports rose 2% to ₹1,442.50
ACC and Ambuja Cements also inched higher
The clean chit follows SEBI’s detailed probe into Hindenburg’s 2023 report, which had once wiped out over $150 billion in Adani’s market value.
Gautam Adani welcomed the verdict, calling the allegations “baseless” and demanded an apology from critics.
