Adani Group to provide 11 lakh saplings to MP as part of sustainable future goal

Ahmedabad: The Adani Group on Monday said it has joined hands with the Madhya Pradesh government to provide 11 lakh saplings -- out of 51 lakh trees to be planted in Indore -- in line with the Group's commitment to a sustainable future by planting and nurturing 100 million trees by FY30.

The initiative is part of the larger 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a target to plant 1.4 billion trees nationwide.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya had taken a pledge to plant 5.5 crore trees across 55 districts in the state.

The saplings given by the Adani Group would be of 25 different species to help create biodiversity in the city’s green zone.

The Adani Group has pledged to grow 100 million trees by 2030 on 1t.org, the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) "Trillion Trees Platform". This commitment makes it one of the most ambitious corporate commitments ever made on 1t.org so far. This includes 29.52 million trees which the group has already planted and has pledged to conserve. This pledge will support Adani Group’s action towards addressing climate change and its ambition to transition to a low-carbon and subsequently carbon-neutral and net-zero business.

The pledge is also aligned with India’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) commitment under the Paris Agreement where the country has committed to create an additional carbon sink to sequester 2.5-3.0 billion tonnes of CO2.