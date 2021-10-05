Adani Group to triple solar power capacity in 4 years

Hyderabad: Adani Group is tripling its solar power generation capacity over the next four years. This growth rate is currently unmatched by any other company anywhere on the planet. "Our renewable energy portfolio has reached the initial target of 25GW almost four years ahead of the schedule, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Monday.

He was virtually addressing TiE Sustainability Summit 2021 organised by TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Hyderabad. He said, "today, we are already the world's largest solar power player. This puts us well on track to be the world's largest renewable power generating company by 2030. Over next 10 years, we will invest $20 billion in renewable energy space."

Adani further said: "Our overall organic and inorganic investments across the entire green energy value chain will range between $50-70 billion. This will include investments with potential partners for electrolyzer manufacturing, backward integrations to secure the supply chain for our solar and wind generation businesses, and AI-based industrial cloud platforms."

Adani is confident that the integrated value chain, scale and experience put the company on the road to be the producer of the least expensive green electron anywhere in the world. This advantage opens several new pathways including setting up to be one of the largest green hydrogen producers in the world.