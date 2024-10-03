Live
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- Navratri 2024 Ghatasthapana: Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Puja Samagri, and Significance
- Lobera hunts 10th win against Kerala Blasters
- India tour: Southee quits Kiwi captaincy
- Nagal crashes out of Shanghai Masters
- With Australia, you can’t afford to make mistakes: Mandhana
- ISSF Junior World Championship: India clinches five more gold medals
- Sri Lanka cricketer Praveen Jayawickrama banned and suspended by ICC for breaching anti-corruption code
- Bumrah regains top spot in Test rankings
- Chandrababu to Visit Delhi on October 7, to meet PM Modi and Union Ministers
Adani merges step-down units with ANIL
New Delhi: Adani group has merged two step-down subsidiaries with green hydrogen and wind turbine manufacturing firm Adani New Industries Ltd, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday. "Adani Infrastructure Private Limited and Mundra Solar Technology Limited stands amalgamated with Adani New Industries Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company," Adani Enterprises Ltd, the group's flagship firm said in the filing. Adani Infrastructure and Developers operates as a real estate company, constructing and developing thermal and solar power projects as well as providing engineering, techno-commercial, project management and control, and commissioning services.
