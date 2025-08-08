Adani Power setting up $3-bn power unit

Ahmedabad: Adani Power on Thursday said it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) to develop and operate 2,400 MW Greenfield thermal power plant in Bihar at an investment of $3 billion. India’s largest private sector thermal power generator won the bid from Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd (BSPGCL) to supply 2,274-MW power to North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL) from a 2,400 -MW thermal power project- to be developed at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur District of Bihar.

Adani Power was the lowest bidder in a tightly contested tender process, with the final supply price of Rs6.075 per KWh.

As part of the contract, the company will supply power from a Greenfield 3x800 MW Ultra-supercritical power plant, to be set up under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model. The first unit will be commissioned within 48 months of the appointed date, and the last one within 60 months of the appointed date.

“We are pleased to have won the bid to develop and operate a 2,400 MW thermal power project in Bihar. We will set up a new Greenfield plant with an investment of $3 billion, which is expected to further aid industrialisation in the state,” said SB Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Power.

“Our plant will be an advanced, low-emission Ultra-supercritical one, and will supply dependable, competitively priced, and high-quality power to the state,” he mentioned.