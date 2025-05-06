ADB vows total support to India

New Delhi: Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda, in his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has expressed the Bank’s full support to India’s development priorities, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

FM Sitharaman also reiterated that India focuses on private sector-led economic growth and has been consistently creating a conducive policy and regulatory ecosystem. The Finance Minister is leading an Indian delegation from the Department of Economic Affairs of the Ministry to attend the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the ADB in Italy’s Milan from May 4 to 7.

In a post on social media platform X, the ministry said that she met ADB President Kanda in Milan.