Live
- Ayush manufacturing sector grew 8x in last 10 years, huge potential for economy, export: Centre
- Backing tough diplomatic measures, Iltija Mufti seeks relief for Pak women living in Kashmir for decades
- SC junks plea of Shah Zafar ‘heir’ staking claim of Red Fort
- Kerala BJP condemns midnight arrest of journalist Shajan Skaria
- RBI Increases Gold Reserves by 25 Tonnes Amid Rising Gold Prices
- Andhra Pradesh: 47th CRDA authority to meet today
- Three drown during temple festival in TN's Tiruvallur
- India ‘starts work on hydro projects’
- Farmers in Punjab on protest march to surround Shambhu police station
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 6 May, 2025
ADB vows total support to India
Lauds priorities spelt out in PM’s Viksit Bharat vision
New Delhi: Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda, in his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has expressed the Bank’s full support to India’s development priorities, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
FM Sitharaman also reiterated that India focuses on private sector-led economic growth and has been consistently creating a conducive policy and regulatory ecosystem. The Finance Minister is leading an Indian delegation from the Department of Economic Affairs of the Ministry to attend the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the ADB in Italy’s Milan from May 4 to 7.
In a post on social media platform X, the ministry said that she met ADB President Kanda in Milan.