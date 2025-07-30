  • Menu
Aditya Infotech IPO Day 2 Live: Subscription Status, Price, and Financials Explained

Highlights

Aditya Infotech IPO enters Day 2 with strong demand. Know the share price, lot size, subscription status, and company financials. IPO closes on July 30, 2025.

Aditya Infotech Limited, a company that makes video security and surveillance products, opened its IPO (Initial Public Offering) on July 29. Today, July 30, is the last day to apply.

  • Share Price: ₹675 per share
  • Lot Size: 22 shares
  • Total Money to Raise: ₹1,300 crore
  • ₹500 crore from new shares
  • ₹800 crore from existing shares being sold

How People Applied on Day 1:

  • Total subscription: 2.05 times
  • Retail (regular people): 6.52 times
  • Big Investors (QIB): 1%
  • Small Firms (NII): 3.16 times

ICICI Securities is handling the IPO, and Link Intime is the official registrar.

Company’s Recent Performance:

  • Income: ₹3,111.8 crore in the last year (12% more than before)
  • Profit: ₹351.37 crore (205% increase)
  • Profit Margin: 11.25%
  • EBITDA: ₹258.39 crore
  • ROE (Return on Equity): 34.53%
  • ROCE (Return on Capital): 33.27%
  • Total Assets (Net Worth): ₹1,017.66 crore
  • Money Saved (Reserves): ₹994.49 crore
  • Debt-to-Equity: 0.41 (low risk)
