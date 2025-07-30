Live
Aditya Infotech IPO Day 2 Live: Subscription Status, Price, and Financials Explained
Highlights
Aditya Infotech IPO enters Day 2 with strong demand. Know the share price, lot size, subscription status, and company financials. IPO closes on July 30, 2025.
Aditya Infotech Limited, a company that makes video security and surveillance products, opened its IPO (Initial Public Offering) on July 29. Today, July 30, is the last day to apply.
- Share Price: ₹675 per share
- Lot Size: 22 shares
- Total Money to Raise: ₹1,300 crore
- ₹500 crore from new shares
- ₹800 crore from existing shares being sold
How People Applied on Day 1:
- Total subscription: 2.05 times
- Retail (regular people): 6.52 times
- Big Investors (QIB): 1%
- Small Firms (NII): 3.16 times
ICICI Securities is handling the IPO, and Link Intime is the official registrar.
Company’s Recent Performance:
- Income: ₹3,111.8 crore in the last year (12% more than before)
- Profit: ₹351.37 crore (205% increase)
- Profit Margin: 11.25%
- EBITDA: ₹258.39 crore
- ROE (Return on Equity): 34.53%
- ROCE (Return on Capital): 33.27%
- Total Assets (Net Worth): ₹1,017.66 crore
- Money Saved (Reserves): ₹994.49 crore
- Debt-to-Equity: 0.41 (low risk)
