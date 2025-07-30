Aditya Infotech IPO Day 2 Live: Subscription Status, Price, and Financials Explained

Aditya Infotech Limited, a company that makes video security and surveillance products, opened its IPO (Initial Public Offering) on July 29. Today, July 30, is the last day to apply.

Share Price: ₹675 per share

Lot Size: 22 shares

Total Money to Raise: ₹1,300 crore

₹500 crore from new shares

₹800 crore from existing shares being sold

How People Applied on Day 1:

Total subscription: 2.05 times

Retail (regular people): 6.52 times

Big Investors (QIB): 1%

Small Firms (NII): 3.16 times

ICICI Securities is handling the IPO, and Link Intime is the official registrar.

Company’s Recent Performance: