Aditya Infotech IPO Listing on August 5: Check GMP and Share Price Details

Aditya Infotech Ltd, a company that makes video security and surveillance products, will list its shares on the stock market on August 5, 2025.

The company's IPO (Initial Public Offering) ended on July 31, and many people showed strong interest in buying its shares.

The shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

The IPO price was ₹675 per share.

The company raised ₹1,300 crore through this IPO.

According to experts, the shares are selling in the grey market for ₹300 more than the issue price. This means the expected listing price could be around ₹975 per share, which is 44% higher than the original price.

The IPO was very popular: