Aequs IPO 2025: Strong Demand, Potential Listing Gains, Analyst View

The Aequs IPO saw strong demand. Investors joined from all categories. Funds will be used for expansion, debt repayment, and business needs.

Subscription Status

Overall: 5.43 times subscribed

Retail: 17.70 times

Non-institutional: 6.52 times

Employee: 9.34 times

QIBs: 0.67 times, may rise later

Grey Market Premium

The GMP is Rs 45.5.

Estimated listing price: Rs 169.5.

Potential gains: 36.7% over the price band.