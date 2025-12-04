Aequs IPO 2025: Strong Demand, Potential Listing Gains, Analyst View
The Aequs IPO saw strong subscription, with retail investors leading. Estimated listing price is Rs 169.5, implying potential gains of 36.7%.
The Aequs IPO saw strong demand. Investors joined from all categories. Funds will be used for expansion, debt repayment, and business needs.
Subscription Status
Overall: 5.43 times subscribed
Retail: 17.70 times
Non-institutional: 6.52 times
Employee: 9.34 times
QIBs: 0.67 times, may rise later
Grey Market Premium
The GMP is Rs 45.5.
Estimated listing price: Rs 169.5.
Potential gains: 36.7% over the price band.
