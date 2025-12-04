  1. Home
Aequs IPO 2025: Strong Demand, Potential Listing Gains, Analyst View

  • Created On:  4 Dec 2025 1:30 PM IST
Rubicon Research IPO Details: Allotment, Subscription, Share Price & Listing Date
Rubicon Research IPO Details: Allotment, Subscription, Share Price & Listing Date

The Aequs IPO saw strong subscription, with retail investors leading. Estimated listing price is Rs 169.5, implying potential gains of 36.7%.

The Aequs IPO saw strong demand. Investors joined from all categories. Funds will be used for expansion, debt repayment, and business needs.

Subscription Status

Overall: 5.43 times subscribed

Retail: 17.70 times

Non-institutional: 6.52 times

Employee: 9.34 times

QIBs: 0.67 times, may rise later

Grey Market Premium

The GMP is Rs 45.5.

Estimated listing price: Rs 169.5.

Potential gains: 36.7% over the price band.

22 kids rescued from Rajasthan railway station; three agents detained

22 kids rescued from Rajasthan railway station; three agents detained

