AI-Enhanced HR Co-Pilot Max Sara 2.0 Rolled Out

Hyderabad: Adrenalin eSystems, a leading name in HR technology, has introduced its AI-enhanced HR Co-Pilot, Max Sara 2.0, to address the evolving needs of organizations in managing their workforce. This cutting-edge HR SaaS solution focuses on eight critical modules: Recruitment, Workforce Management, Payroll (Compensation), Learning and Performance Management, Talent Management, and Insights Management (Data Analytics), providing a comprehensive HR management experience.

With the rise of SaaS startups in Hyderabad, Adrenalin eSystems has tailored its HR tech solutions to meet the unique needs of businesses. The platform is already being utilized by over 50 healthcare organizations in the city, making it a significant player in the local market.

Simplifying HR Operations

During the launch, Srinivasa Bharathy, MD and CEO of Adrenalin eSystems, emphasized that Max Sara 2.0 simplifies the HR lifecycle, from recruitment to alumni management, reducing the workload on HR professionals by an impressive 60-70%. He further explained how the system adapts to organizational policies and streamlines workforce management while considering all employees as integral assets.

Max Sara 2.0 allows employees to complete routine tasks, such as check-ins, through MS Teams, WhatsApp, or other social platforms. It integrates seamlessly with tools like ERP and CRM, offering advanced data-driven decision-making capabilities through its Max Insight feature.

Versatile and Scalable Solution

The solution has gained traction in multiple industries, including IT, BFSI, manufacturing, and retail. It enables organizations to manage their workforce efficiently, identify talent, and address skill gaps effectively. Srinivasa added that the system’s AI-powered analytics help organizations predict attrition and improve workforce satisfaction through real-time insights.

Max Sara 2.0’s pricing starts at Rs. 150 per employee per month, making it a cost-effective solution for businesses of all sizes.

Expanding Presence in Hyderabad

With its operations based in Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City, Adrenalin eSystems is keen on expanding its reach in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, especially in sectors like healthcare, retail, and microfinance. Srinivasa highlighted the city’s strategic importance and its vibrant ecosystem as a key factor in driving the company’s growth plans.

Adrenalin E-Systems continues to redefine HR management, ensuring innovation, efficiency, and scalability for businesses across industries.