AI Upskilling in India is Being Led by Senior Talent, Finds Great Learning

Great Learning, a leading global edtech company in higher education and professional training, has released new insights into how professionals across India upskilled in 2025. The findings are based on behavioural data of over 1 million learners on the Great Learning platform during the year.

These insights reflect how upskilling has transitioned from an early-adopter behaviour to a mainstream career requirement across industries, roles, and experience levels.

Acquiring AI and GenAI Skills Became a Strategic Priority for India’s Senior Talent

Senior professionals with over 15 years of work experience accounted for over 40% of all GenAI and AI / ML enrolments, indicating that they are increasingly viewing AI and GenAI capabilities as essential to leadership effectiveness and strategic decision-making. This trend comes against the backdrop of rapid enterprise-wide AI adoption, where senior leaders are expected to drive AI-led transformation, guide organisational strategy, and make informed decisions in increasingly data-driven environments.

In contrast, Software Development learning remained early-career driven, with 60% of learners having under three years of experience, positioning it as a foundational technical skill. Data Science and Cybersecurity attracted learners at both ends of the experience spectrum, highlighting their relevance for both career entry and advanced specialisation.

AI Continues To Be the Most In-Demand Upskilling Domain in 2025

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning continues to emerge as the most sought-after upskilling domain among professionals in 2025, accounting for 17% increase in year-on-year demand for the domain. This was followed by domains like Data Science, Software Development, Cloud Computing, and Cyber Security.

AI is no longer perceived as a specialist skill limited to technical roles. Instead, it is emerging as a core professional capability that cuts across functions and seniority levels. Professionals are increasingly seeking depth, contextual understanding, and responsible application of AI, moving beyond surface-level familiarity. The focus is now on building capabilities that can be applied meaningfully within real-world roles and organisations.

Freshers and Early-Career Professionals Led Upskilling in 2025

The demand for upskilling was highest among freshers and early-career professionals with 0–3 years of work experience, accounting to 48% of enrolments. This was followed by a near equal distributed demand among mid-career professionals with 3-12 years of work experience and senior professionals with over 12 years of experience.

This distribution highlights that upskilling is imperative across the entire professional lifecycle, from entry-level preparation to leadership and strategic roles.

India’s Upskilling Momentum is Being Driven Outside the IT/ITES Industry

77% of learners who upskilled in 2025 were employed in non-technology sectors, including BFSI, manufacturing, energy, pharma, healthcare, and other traditional industries, while 23% were working in IT/ITES organisations.

Notably, one-third of professionals who opted to upskill in AI came from non-STEM educational backgrounds, reinforcing that AI can be learned by anyone, regardless of their field of study. As AI adoption spreads across industries, the differentiator will not be AI literacy alone, but the ability to apply AI meaningfully within one’s domain.

Upskilling Remains Metro-Led, Not Metro-Bound

68% of enrolments in long-term courses came from professionals in Tier-1 cities, with most demand coming from cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and others. Upskilling demand in Tier-2 cities was strongest in Coimbatore, Madurai, Kochi, and other emerging locations.

Tamil Nadu emerged as the leading contributor to upskilling demand from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, with Maharashtra and Karnataka following closely. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh also recorded significant participation, underscoring the growing importance of regional talent hubs in India’s upskilling landscape.