Airtel offers 100GB Google One storage free

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel and Google on Tuesday announced a partnership that brings Google One cloud storage subscription service for Airtel customers, helping address the mounting challenge of limited device storage. All postpaid and Wi-Fi customers will get access to six months of 100 GB Google One cloud storage at no extra cost. They will also be able to share this storage with up to five additional people, said the companies in a statement.

The 100 GB cloud storage will be available at no extra cost for the first six months from the date of activation, enabling customers to back up their data and experience the convenience of cloud storage.

After six months of 100 GB storage at no charge, a fee of Rs 125 per month will be added to the customer’s monthly bill.

If a customer chooses not to continue the subscription, they can cease to be a Google One member.

“We are excited to partner with Airtel to bring Google One to millions in India. Together, we will make it easier for our users to safely back up photos, videos and important files on their phones with more storage across Google Photos, Drive, Gmail and more,” said Karen Teo, Vice President, Platforms and Devices Partnerships, APAC, Google.