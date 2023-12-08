  • Menu
Ajio sees 40% rise in orders with Big Bold Sale

Ajio sees 40% rise in orders with Big Bold Sale
Hyderabad: Fashion e-tailer Ajio on Thursday launched its flagship event ‘Big Bold Sale.’ Since the early access began on December 4, 2023, Ajio said...

Hyderabad: Fashion e-tailer Ajio on Thursday launched its flagship event ‘Big Bold Sale.’ Since the early access began on December 4, 2023, Ajio said it has already witnessed a 40 per cent increase in orders over BAU. The company announced a discount of 50 – 90 per cent across major brands with additional instant discount of up to 10 per cent for ICICI credit and debit card users.

Ajio has over 5,500 brands and more than 16 lakh curated fashion styles on its platform. Moreover, it said that offers are available on exclusive international brands, owned labels and homegrown brands across categories like fashion, lifestyle, home and decor, jewellery, beauty and personal care.

The e-tailer serves customers across 19,000 pin codes in India. Vineeth Nair, CEO, Ajio, said: “The Big Bold Sale has been one of the most popular sale events that customers eagerly look forward to edition after edition. Since the early access began on December 4, we have already seen a 40 per cent increase in orders over BAU.

