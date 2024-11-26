Akasa Air redefines travel experience with industry-first offerings

Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline, is reshaping the aviation landscape through its suite of unique, industry-first offerings that put passengers at the heart of their service, setting new benchmarks for comfort, convenience, and customer satisfaction. With a bold new vision of what it means to travel in the modern era, Akasa Air has several initiatives, from gourmet in-flight dining to pet-friendly travel, all driven by a commitment to inclusivity and service excellence.

Akasa Air’s empathetic and youthful personality, employee-friendly culture, customer-service philosophy, and tech-led approach have made it the airline of choice for millions of customers. Since its inception, Akasa Air has redefined flying in India with its multiple industry-first and customer-friendly offerings.

Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air, said, “At Akasa Air, service excellence is a key culture pillar and a part of our DNA. Two years ago, we had set out with a promise to offer a dependable experience, and we are pleased that team Akasa has delivered on the promise through our warm and efficient flying experience. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at Akasa Air, and we continue to use customer feedback to build on the strong foundation of the Akasa experience. We are now an international airline, and we are proud to take the Akasa experience and Indian hospitality to the world.”

Vibrant and fresh in-flight experience

Every airplane features the Boeing Sky Interior, highlighted by modern sculpted sidewalls, window reveals and LED lighting that enhances the cabin experience. Inside the cabins, flyers are treated to softer seat cushions and spacious legroom, made possible by its innovative seat design. A majority of its aircraft are also equipped with USB ports to charge devices for the duration of the flight. Moreover, the spacious overhead space bins ensure that cabin baggage of up to 7 kg can be comfortably and securely carried on board. The fresh cabin environment creates a relaxed atmosphere and a sense of spaciousness, easing the flying experience.

Akasa Air introduced SkyBeats by Akasa to offer a unique musical experience during aircraft boarding and deplaning. Crafted by local Indian musicians, the airline presents three distinct sets tailored for different times of the day – Morning, Afternoon, and Evening – blending contemporary tunes with Indian undertones. Akasa Air also introduced SkyLights by Akasa to enhance the customer experience by innovatively using the lightning features of the Boeing Sky Interior. Through these offerings, Akasa Air aims to create comfortable and calm surroundings for its customers. Moreover, Akasa Air also provides updates on match scores of major sporting events throughout the year on board its flights through its initiative called SkyScore by Akasa.

A gourmet in-flight dining experience with Café Akasa

Café Akasa recently unveiled a refreshed menu thoughtfully curated to include a variety of gourmet meals, snacks, and refreshing beverages to ensure there is something to cater to a wide range of dietary and culinary preferences. The new menu offers 45+ meal options, including fusion meals, appetizers with a regional twist, and decadent desserts, all exclusively curated by reputed chefs from across India. Akasa Air has been committed to offering specially curated meal options that reflect regional specialities associated with various celebrations. From Makar Sankranti to Valentine’s Day, Holi, Eid, Mother’s Day, International Yoga Day, Monsoon season, Navroz, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas, Café Akasa continues to enhance the flying experience with festive meals. The airline also offers a pre-selection of cakes on its regular menu for flyers who want to celebrate the birthdays and special occasions with their loved ones in the skies.

Created an inclusive travel experience for pet parents with Pets on Akasa

Pets on Akasa, Akasa Air’s pet-friendly carriage policy has received an extremely encouraging response from travellers across the network. Keeping customer feedback in mind, the airline enhanced its service to extend the weight limit of pets allowed in the cabin to 10Kgs from the previous limit of 7Kgs. Since the launch of the service in November 2022, Akasa Air has flown over 4800 pets across its domestic network.

Peaceful late-night and early-morning flights with QuietFlights

For flights operating between 22:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs, Akasa Air has minimised announcements to essential safety messages and adjusted cabin lighting to create a calming environment, allowing passengers to enjoy uninterrupted relaxation and privacy.

All-inclusive, customised travel experiences with Akasa Holidays

Akasa Holidays provides an extensive range of affordable, and customised holiday packages across India and overseas holiday destinations. Designed to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of travellers, Akasa Holidays can be customised for a family vacation, a romantic getaway, or even a corporate retreat. It provides comprehensive services from air travel and hotel stays to transfers, activities, and 24/7 on-tour assistance, allowing passengers to explore holiday destinations with ease.

25+ ancillary products to deliver on its promise of exceptional customer service

Akasa Air continues its focus on service excellence with a customer-first approach that ensures a smoother and more enjoyable travel experience. With services such as Akasa GetEarly, Seat & Meal Deal, Extra Seat, the airline is constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of today’s travellers.

Commitment to inclusivity

Inclusivity and empathy are the core values of Akasa Air. Since its inception, the airline has endeavoured to proffer a cohesive travel experience to all its passengers. Akasa Air partnered with Xavier’s Resource Centre for the Visually Challenged (XRCVC) to develop the airline’s safety manual and in-flight dining menu in Braille to ensure customers with visual impairments have a seamless experience on board. By incorporating Braille, passengers with visual impairments can independently understand the safety instructions and select their meal preferences, enhancing their overall travel experience.

Sustainability is at the heart of Akasa Air

Akasa Air is the greenest airline with sustainability deeply ingrained in its DNA. In its effort to integrate sustainability into daily operations, the airline has introduced several initiatives to reduce environmental impact and offer passengers an all-round environmentally progressive travel experience since its inception. These include fuel-efficient engines, sustainably curated crew uniforms and eco-friendly inflight meal packaging. Since inception, a key decision was to move away from the ceremonial water cannon salutes at flight and route inaugurations to manage water wastage which has resulted in saving approximately 4,64,000 litres of water to date. Akasa Air remains steadfast in its commitment to investing in and giving back to the planet in every possible way.

Akasa Air’s consistent on-time leadership, operational efficiencies and extremely positive customer feedback have made it a preferred carrier in India, serving over 13 million passengers since its launch in August 2022. Akasa Air currently connects with 22 domestic and five international cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Kuwait City (Kuwait).