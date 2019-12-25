Allow us to quit without notice period: Air India pilots

New Delhi: Flagging concerns over unpaid dues, union of Air India (AI) pilots has urged the government to allow their members to quit the debt-laden carrier without serving notice period.

As the government works out the modalities for the sale of the national carrier, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has also warned that they are in no position to work amid uncertainty over the airline's future.

The group represents nearly 800 Air India pilots, who fly narrow body planes. They have written a strongly-worded letter to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri regarding their dues.

"Your statement that if Air India is not privatised by March 31, 2020, then Air India will be shut down, is a matter of concern," the letter said.

Citing the uncertainty over the airline's future, the grouping asked the minister to ensure that they "are not treated like bonded labour and allow us to quit Air India without serving the notice period."