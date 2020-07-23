Amazon plans fulfillment centres

New Delhi: Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its fulfillment network in India, with 10 new fulfillment centres and expansion of seven existing buildings. With this expansion, Amazon India will have more than 60 fulfillment centres in 15 states, with a total storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet, the company said in a statement.



The new fulfilment centres will be set up in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad.

"The increase in storage capacity is in line with our long-term commitment to invest in India and we are delighted to help Indian customers get everything they need, while keeping our customers and our workforce safe. With the expanded network of more than 60 fulfilment centres, we look forward to creating thousands of job opportunities with competitive pay," said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon India.