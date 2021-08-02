AmbiPalm unveils ambulance hiring app

Hyderabad: City-based healthtech startup AmbiPalm Health Pvt Ltd (AHPL), has launched an App 'AmbiPalm', which helps in efficiently and effectively aggregating ambulances from several service providers. The company hopes that this app is set to bring the much-needed relief to the families ordering ambulances at the hour of need.

The initiative has been conceived by three entrepreneurs - US based Kameron Abraham, CFO of the company, India-based Leonard Jackson, CEO and his wife Doris Pradhan, COO. The company has strategic tie ups with local service providers. It is currently partnering with over 500 service providers with a fleet of over 3500 ambulances across 15 cities across the country.

The company has provided to facilitate air ambulance services to shift patients expeditiously or to distant locations. AmbiPalm with its current network is already the largest aggregator of ambulances.