AMD’s largest design centre in India proves global firms’ confidence in us: IT Minister

Bengaluru: The unveiling of chip-maker AMD’s largest global design centre in India, that plans to host approximately 3,000 engineers in coming years, is a testament to the confidence global companies have in India, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

The 500,000-square-foot campus in Bengaluru is focused on the design and development of semiconductor technology including 3D stacking, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and more.

“India's semiconductor programme launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays strong emphasis on supporting the design and talent ecosystem for semiconductors,” he said.

“AMD setting up its largest design centre in Bengaluru is a testament to the confidence global companies have in India,” the minister said.

The campus is part of the company’s $400 million investment in India over the next five years, announced at ‘Semicon India 2023’.

The campus will serve as a centre of excellence for the development of leadership products across high-performance CPUs for the data centre and PCs, data centre and gaming GPUs, and adaptive SoCs and FPGAs for embedded devices.

“This new design centre will help propel technology and product development across the AMD portfolio, fueling the next generation of high performance, adaptive and AI computing solutions for our customers around the world,” said Mark Papermaster, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, AMD.

The space features modern R&D labs spread over 60,000-square-feet and a large demo centre for visitors to experience AMD products and solutions.

“The India design centre started with a handful of employees in 2004. Today, 25 per cent of AMD’s global workforce is located in India and they support the development of AMD leadership products for data centre, gaming, PC and embedded customers,” said Jaya Jagadish, India Country Head, AMD.