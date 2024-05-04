This sensational heroine in talks for ‘Tillu Cube’

Actress Pooja Hegde is making headlines in Telugu cinema circles as she endeavors to make a triumphant return to the industry. The latest buzz surrounding her involves reports of her potential pairing with actor Chay Akkineni in his upcoming project, sparking excitement among fans.





However, the most intriguing piece of news centers around Hegde's potential involvement in the highly anticipated film "Tillu Cube," featuring Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the lead role. Produced by Naga Vamsi, the third installment of the franchise is set to receive substantial investment, and Hegde has reportedly been approached for a significant role.



Should Hegde accept the offer, it is poised to elevate "Tillu Cube" into a sensational project. The franchise's first two installments have enjoyed immense success, generating considerable anticipation for the upcoming sequel.





As discussions unfold, industry insiders and fans eagerly await Hegde's decision, as her potential involvement in "Tillu Cube" could mark a significant milestone in her career. With the project already generating substantial buzz, Hegde's participation could further amplify excitement surrounding one of the most anticipated ventures in Telugu cinema.

