  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

CBSE class 10, 12 results after May 20

CBSE class 10, 12 results after May 20
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 results are likely to be announced after May 20, officials said on Friday....

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 results are likely to be announced after May 20, officials said on Friday. The clarification came amid speculation about announcement of the exam results.

"CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to be announced after May 20," the board said in a note on its website. The board exams for the two classes were conducted between February-April.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X