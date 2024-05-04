CBSE class 10, 12 results after May 20

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 results are likely to be announced after May 20, officials said on Friday. The clarification came amid speculation about announcement of the exam results.

"CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to be announced after May 20," the board said in a note on its website. The board exams for the two classes were conducted between February-April.

