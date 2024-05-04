Live
- DCA raids clinic, seizes drugs
- Hyderabad: Cops nab fake doctor
- UoH students hold dharna over Rohith Vemula case closure
- YS Jagan to Conduct Election Campaign in Three Constituencies on Saturday
- Jandalu moodaina, agenda okate: says Balayya
- Court grants bail to TPCC IT cell members
- Phone-tapping issue: HC directs Central govt to initiate action on BRS complaint
- cVIGIL app turns a weapon against poll irregularities
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 04 May, 2024
- Srikakulam: Speaker Sitaram faces acid test to retain seat
Just In
CBSE class 10, 12 results after May 20
Highlights
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 results are likely to be announced after May 20, officials said on Friday. The clarification came amid speculation about announcement of the exam results.
"CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to be announced after May 20," the board said in a note on its website. The board exams for the two classes were conducted between February-April.
