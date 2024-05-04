Akshay Kumar finishes filming for Manchu Vishnu’s ‘Kannappa’

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu is spearheading the ambitious project "Kannappa," in which he portrays the titular character. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film also features Vishnu's father, veteran actor Mohan Babu, in a pivotal role.





Excitement surrounding the project soared with the recent addition of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar to the ensemble cast. Akshay, who recently commenced filming in Hyderabad, has reportedly completed his part, leaving the team impressed with his performance.





Joining Vishnu and Mohan Babu are acclaimed actors Prabhas, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Nayanthara, Madhubala, and others, making "Kannappa" a star-studded affair. Produced by 24 Frames Factory and Ava Entertainment, the film promises to deliver a captivating cinematic experience.



Renowned musicians Stephen Devassy and Manisharma have been entrusted with composing the film's music, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. With plans for release in major Indian languages as well as English, "Kannappa" is poised to captivate audiences across the nation and beyond.