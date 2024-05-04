Disappointment strikes fans with ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’ trailer

Fans of the beloved Baahubali franchise were eagerly awaiting the release of the new animated series, "Baahubali: Crown Of Blood," following the announcement by renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli. However, the excitement turned to disappointment for many upon watching the recently unveiled trailer.

Unlike the anticipated animated spectacle akin to Disney's Frozen or Pixar Studio's productions, "Crown Of Blood" is presented in a 2D animation format, resembling a prequel to the iconic Baahubali saga. The series delves into Baahubali's journey before the fateful betrayal by Kattappa, as he embarks on another war under the guidance of his mother, Sivagami.

Unfortunately, the animation quality appears simplistic and reminiscent of older animation styles, failing to meet the expectations of modern audiences accustomed to the high standards set by platforms like Netflix and Hotstar. Criticism has also been directed towards the character design, with netizens likening Baahubali's appearance to that of cricketer MS Dhoni, lacking the impressive visual appeal anticipated by fans.

Amidst the disappointment, fans await further statements from the makers of "Baahubali: Crown Of Blood" regarding the feedback and expectations of the audience.