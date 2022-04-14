An AC expert's hot pursuit of cool home

The search for opportunities very often takes aspirants to far-off places from home. With big dreams, they land in unknown places, facing problems with local food and culture. Surviving from day to day, they're left with very little savings and hardly anything to send home to their loved ones.

This is the case of Mohammed Mobin of Kolkata who has been an air-conditioner servicing expert with Urban Company for the last three years. The quest for achieving something had left him to spend 18 years in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Noida and Gurgaon. He had seen a lot in these years, and learned some tough life lessons. However, he ended up making very little money. He missed his family and friends back home. Finally, he decided to return home in 2016. He was happy that he was back with the family. However, his earnings were not that encouraging. This went on for another two years. It was providential that Mobin landed at Urban Company. "Within 3 months, I could service 550 ACs. I earned Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh," said a satisfied Mobin.

Quickly, Mobin learned that he could deliver services at his own pace making enough money to take care of his family's needs. He realised how tough it was for him wandering from place to place in the past. Now he stays with his family and picks up jobs willingly from Urban Company. It is evident that he has overcome stress when he shares: "I've started to buy household requirements on EMI since I have confidence of a steady income. First, I bought a fridge and then my bike."

As the entire world came under lockdown due to the pandemic, Mobin was worried since his earnings depended on home visits. "I used to wonder what could be my future," worried Mobin. But he stayed loyal to Urban Company. The company equipped the likes of Mobin with protective gear and Covid protocol. "Even during the pandemic, I could earn Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh and cleared all my EMIs every month without any disruption," says Mobin.

Loyalty to Urban Company has paid him well and Mobin has been able to experience the luxuries of a happy home after joining Urban Company. His happiness has known no bounds ever since he joined Urban Company. "I make money during the peak season of AC servicing. During the off-season, I get the opportunity to train new AC partners as a subject matter expert. My goal is to equip the new guys with the skills and experience that I have learnt over the years," he shares with contentment. "Now I am living a secured life. I have access to everything that is required for a happy family. This year, I have booked a new home. Work is progressing well on the building. Over 50 per cent of it is ready," he says.