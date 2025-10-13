Andhra Pradesh Celebrates Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 with Stronger Demand, Faster Deliveries, and Smarter Savings

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, which began on September 22, has seen overwhelming participation from customers and sellers across Andhra Pradesh, with strong growth across smartphones, electronics, fashion & beauty, and everyday essentials. Amazon India has more than 23,000 sellers from Andhra Pradesh that sell across categories and more than 105 delivery stations to deliver faster and conveniently to all pin codes across the state.

From October 6, customers get access to deals and offers on Amazon.in with "Diwali Special" and get up to 40% off on smartphones; up to 80% off on electronics, fashion & beauty, home kitchen & outdoors; up to 70% off on everyday needs; up to 65% off on TVs and home appliances; up to 50% off on Amazon Fresh, Echo with Alexa, Fire TV & Kindle and lots more.

Sameer Lalwani – Product and Business Head - Amazon Bazaar, added, “Customers across Andhra Pradesh are celebrating the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 with greater enthusiasm than ever — from premium TVs and precious jewellery to everyday essentials and ultra-affordable products on Amazon Bazaar. Backed by GST savings, bank offers, and Amazon Pay rewards, festive shopping is more affordable, convenient, and rewarding than ever. Furthermore, Amazon Bazaar has seen tremendous momentum this season, with orders from Andhra Pradesh growing 26X YoY and new customers up 4.2X YoY. Vishakhapatnam, a top-performing city, recorded over 22X growth in orders YoY, including a 2.2X% surge during the festival period. Launched in 2024, Amazon Bazaar has quickly become one of India’s most affordable online shopping destinations, offering over 2 crore products under INR 600. With a 6X increase in sellers and over 65% of shoppers from Tier 2 and 3 cities, Bazaar helps customers shop smarter with lakhs of deals starting at INR 79 across fashion, home décor, kitchenware, and accessories. This festive season, Amazon continues to deliver unbeatable prices, trusted convenience, and value that helps every household in Andhra Pradesh celebrate more meaningfully”

Key shopping trends in Vishakhapatnam:

Premium choices lead festive shopping: Smartphones priced above INR 20,000 witnessed strong double-digit growth during the early days of the festival, with the premium segment (upwards of INR 30,000) growing by 1.6X YoY in value in Andhra Pradesh.

Value essentials emerge as festive favourites: Home, kitchen, and fashion items dominated Amazon Bazaar during festivities. The Great Indian Festival 2025 drove a 2.3X jump in state orders, led by cleaning supplies, storage items, and women’s fashion led by high demand for Kurtis, Jeans and Dupattas.

Strong demand for nutritional products and everyday essentials: Visakhapatnam showed strong growth in health-focused purchases, with nutrition product spending increasing 2.6X year-over-year. Amazon Fresh orders rose nearly 1.6X, demonstrating customers' growing preference for convenient grocery options.

Fashion and beauty gain momentum: Spending on personal care items rose 2.8X YoY — hair masks and oils were up by 2X. In Visakhapatnam, beauty and personal care spends grew 2.3X YoY, men’s ethnic wear was up by 2X, and denim for both men and women rose by 1.5X YoY.

Home upgrades take centre stage: Kitchen appliances grew by nearly 2.5X YoY, led by water purifiers, kitchen storage, and cookware, in Visakhapatnam.

The first 10 days of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 saw record participation from small and medium businesses (SMBs) across India, compared to all previous editions. Andhra Pradesh also recorded an impressive 100% increase in the number of small and medium businesses crossing INR 1 crore in sales within the first 10 days of the event, as compared to last year. These milestones highlight the growing role of digital marketplaces in empowering local entrepreneurs and driving inclusive economic growth across India. More than two-thirds of these SMBs are based in Tier 2, 3 cities and beyond.