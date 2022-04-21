Angel One Q4FY22 Results: Consolidated profit rose 101% to Rs 204.69 crore

The stockbroker firm Angel One on Wednesday reported a 100.85% YoY rise in the consolidated profit at Rs 204.69 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. It had posted a profit of Rs 101.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.



The company's revenue from operations grew 64.28% to Rs 671.27 crore as against Rs 408.61 crore posted last year.



EBITDA grew 94% YoY to Rs 285 crore as against Rs 146.9 crore posted last year. The margins improved to 43.5% in Q4FY22 as against 36% posted in Q4FY21.



Mr. Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman MD said, "FY2022 has been a momentous year where India has achieved numerous milestones in Capital Markets, most notably, Highest-ever Gross Client Addition in a year, rising retail participation leading to record high daily turnover. This demonstrates growing financialisation of savings, and Angel is playing a pivotal role here."



"He added, I am happy to share that Angel One commands a 10%+ market share in India's total as well as active Demat accounts. This is an outcome of our endeavour to offer our clients the best experience. With all industry statistics progressively leaning towards new-age digital businesses, a large pie of incremental clients is being added by the top 5 digital brokers. In line with our dividend policy, the Board of Directors has declared a distribution of over 37% of the quarter's profit, as a combination of interim and final dividend to the shareholders."

Besides, the Board of Directors has declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 7.00 per equity share. The Board has further recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The final dividend stands at Rs 9.25 per equity share as a combination of interim and final dividends.

Payment of the final dividend is subject to its approval by the shareholders, in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

