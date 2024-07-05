Live
Anvita Group takes up Rs 2K-cr residential project
Hyderabad: Anvita Group, which is into the realty sector, announced on Thursday that it took up a mega residential real estate project, Ivana, with Rs2,000 crore at Kollur near Hyderabad.
Spread over 12.9 acres, the premium gated community project, which will be executed in two phases, comprises a total of 1,850 flats. The first phase, which will come up in 3.5 acres, features two towers of 15 floors each and will have 450 units in total. The realty major is gearing up to hand over the units in the first phase by December 2024.
