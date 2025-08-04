Aon appoints Sushant Sarin as Head of Strategy and Commercial Risk Solutions for India

MUMBAI: Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Sushant Sarin as head of strategy and Commercial Risk Solutions for India, effective immediately.

Based in Mumbai, Sarin will report to Rishi Mehra, CEO of India for Aon, and will join the India Leadership Team.

In this role, Sarin will lead Aon’s commercial risk strategy and execution in India, overseeing the delivery of integrated risk solutions across key sectors and specialties. He will also drive strategic initiatives aligned with Aon’s global priorities and play a pivotal role in shaping the firm’s long-term growth in the region.

“Sushant brings deep industry knowledge, strategic foresight, and a proven track record of building high-performing teams and businesses,” said Mehra. “His business acumen and leadership will be instrumental in driving our India business forward and delivering better outcomes for our clients.”

Sarin joins Aon with over three decades of experience in the insurance industry, most recently serving as President at Tata AIG General Insurance. He has led large-scale commercial insurance operations, managed reinsurance portfolios with over USD 1.75 billion in GWP, and driven transformation across underwriting, distribution and client engagement. A respected industry leader and Fellow of the Insurance Institute of India, Sarin is known for his entrepreneurial mindset, client-centric approach and ability to deliver sustainable growth.

“I am honoured to join Aon at such a dynamic time for the industry,” said Sarin. “I look forward to working with our talented teams to deliver innovative solutions that help clients navigate complexity and make better decisions.”

Read more about Aon in India: https://www.aon.com/india

