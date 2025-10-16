AP govt nod for Rs 1K-cr Raymond projects

Amaravati

In a major stride for Andhra Pradesh’s industrial resurgence, the government has cleared two landmark investments from the Raymond Group worth Rs1,000 crore under the Industrial Development Policy 4.0 (2024–29).

The twin projects—spanning aerospace and automotive components manufacturing — will generate over 5,400 direct jobs in Sri Satya Sai district cementing the State’s leadership in advanced manufacturing.

This marks AP’s first aerospace investment under the new aerospace policy, signaling the State’s bold move into the high-technology frontier. The approvals were formalized through GO Ms. No. 196 and GO Ms. No. 197 issued by the Industries and Commerce Department, alongside a special incentive package of Rs700 crore to accelerate project rollout.

Raymond Group’s subsidiary JK Maini Global Aerospace Limited will establish an advanced aerospace manufacturing facility at Satya Sai district with an investment of Rs510 crore. The facility will create 1,400 direct jobs and produce precision components for global Original Equipment Manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers—integrating AP into the global aerospace supply chain. Commercial production is set to begin by May, 2027.

Raymond subsidiary JK Maini Precision Technology Ltd will set up a world-class automotive component manufacturing unit at Gudipalli investing Rs430 crore and creating 4,096 jobs. The plant, also scheduled for production by May 2027, will serve India’s and the world’s leading auto companies, driving regional employment and skill development.

The approvals were cleared after detailed deliberations at the State Investment Promotion Board meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, following recommendations from the State Investment Promotion Committee.

Under the Speed of Doing Business mission, the Industries Department will provide full facilitation support through a dedicated Project Management Unit and the Single Desk Portal 2.0, ensuring smooth and timely project execution. Officials noted that these projects will spark ancillary industrial growth, enhance skill development, and elevate AP as a national hub for precision engineering and advanced manufacturing.

With Raymond joining Google’s data hub project, AP continues its transformation into India’s most dynamic destination for cutting-edge industry and global investment.