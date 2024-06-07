AP students of MU get placements

Gujarat-based Marwadi University on Thursday announced placement of three of its students, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, at prestigious companies from India. These students are among the over 10 students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who are pursuing different courses in the engineering stream at Marwadi University.

The institution in an official release said the students namely, Mallavarapu George Sandeep from Vijayawada, Polaki Sandeep from Tathapatnam, and Komarapalem Bhanu Sri from Avanigadda, have been offered roles as Trainee Engineers in reputed companies with handsome pay packages.

