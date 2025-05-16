API Holdings Limited Supercharges its Digital Health Technology Stack with IBM Instana

API Holdings Limited (“API”), among India’s largest digital healthcare platform and the parent company of the entities owning leading brands such as Pharm Easy, Thyrocare, and Retailio, today announced their collaboration with IBM to harness the power of AI-driven automated observability to proactively manage their application stack using IBM Instana. This has empowered API to deliver seamless healthcare services to customers while accelerating time-to-market for new services.

With IBM Instana, API has deployed full-stack, real-time observability across its complex microservices architecture, ensuring rapid incident detection, accelerated root cause analysis, and continuous performance optimization for its consumer and enterprise applications. This has resulted in up to 30% reduction in Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) for issues, improved developer productivity, and created a scalable observability foundation for future growth of their application landscape.

“IBM Instana has become our command center for incident management - intuitive, developer-friendly, and powerful. From real-time alerts to precise root cause analysis, it plays a central role in maintaining our application uptime ultimately enhancing customer trust. A high confidence on application monitoring and uptime has made more time for our Tech teams to innovate and perform higher value work like rapidly launching new services on its platforms,” said Vivek Kumar Singh, Vice President, Engineering, API.

IBM Instana is currently deployed across three major businesses owned by API - Pharm Easy, Thyrocare, and Retailio to monitor a diverse range of mission-critical applications. Its seamless integration with automation systems and collaboration tools ensures real-time alerts through chat platforms and rapid incident resolution via virtual meeting platforms.

“Succeeding in today’s competitive digital healthcare sector demands always-on performance and instant incident resolution. Our work with API exemplifies how having insights-driven visibility of application and infrastructure environments can enable healthcare businesses drive productivity, innovate at pace, stay resilient, and continually deliver value to customers,” said Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice President, Technology, IBM India & South Asia.