Apollo Pharmacy becomes 1,000 stores strong in Karnataka

Hyderabad: Apollo Pharmacy, India’s largest and most trusted pharmacy network, today marked a significant milestone with the launch of its 1,000th store in Karnataka, located in Bengaluru.

This landmark expansion strengthens Apollo Pharmacy’s footprint across the state, enabling people to access a wide range of 50,000 genuine medicines and wellness essentials closer to their homes. The network spans all 31 districts of the state, with a strong presence in administrative hubs like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubli, and Belgaum, and employs over 7,000 people.

About 10 per cent of the Apollo Pharmacy stores in Karnataka operate round-the-clock, further enhancing accessibility. In Bengaluru, customers enjoy the convenience of receiving medicines in just 19 minutes or opting for same-day delivery via the Apollo 24/7 app, reflecting the network’s focus on speed and reliability.

Apollo Pharmacy’s strong regional presence is backed by a robust supply chain, serving over 1.5 lakh orders daily. Building on this momentum, the company plans to open over 750 new stores in Karnataka over the next five years, further deepening access to quality medicines and care.