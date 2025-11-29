Apollo Pharmacy network reaches 7K-store mark

Hyderabad: Apollo Pharmacy, omnichannel pharmacy network, has announced that it is now a 7,000-store strong network - a defining milestone in its four-decade journey of becoming the country’s neighbourhood pharmacy.

This achievement reinforces Apollo’s commitment to making authentic medicines and healthcare essentials accessible to households nationwide. The 7,000th store was inaugurated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the milestone, Shobana Kamineni, Executive Chairperson, Apollo HealthCo, said: “Today, almost 80 per cent of Indians stay within 40 minutes of an Apollo Pharmacy, and we already serve over one million orders every day.