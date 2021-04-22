Apollo seeks green corridor for oxygen supply

New Delhi: Amid the shortage of oxygen supply, Apollo Hospital's Joint Managing director Sangita Reddy has demanded a green corridor for the movement of oxygen tankers to the hospitals. In a series of tweets, she has tagged the Prime Minister office, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal to help as she earlier alleged that the Haryana Police was creating hurdles.

"As I tweet, an oxygen tanker is outside the gate of Air Liquide Panipat plant at IOCL and he is not being allowed inside Haryana police are stopping it and not letting the oxygen out of Haryana. Need urgent intervention," she said.

In an update later, she said that "the driver has just been allowed inside and hopefully the oxygen will be sent out soon". Reddy urged ambulances and tankers should be given quick green corridor movement.

"While we ramp up prod and redirect IND supply of #Oxygen the URGENT factor is to allow free movement of tankers across State borders Govt pls tag O2 tankers as AMBULANCES!! Create a green corridor 4 tanker movement with CRPF escort The situation is CRITICAL for Hospitals and Drs" She said in her tweet.