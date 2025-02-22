Apollo to work closely with govt’s ‘Heal in India’ move

New Delhi: There is a need for a liberal visa policy for overseas patients coming to hospitals in India in order to encourage the medical tourism sector, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said on Friday.

The healthcare major intends to work closely with the government's 'Heal in India' initiative to encourage the inflow of patients into the country, she stated. "So our idea is to work with the government of India and really evolve this plan called Heal in India. We need enhanced E visas," Reddy told reporters here. Some of the neighbouring countries like Thailand, Turkey, Philippines, and Singapore, which get a large number of patients, have visas on arrival, and they have a visa facility for many countries, she added.