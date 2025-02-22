  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Apollo to work closely with govt’s ‘Heal in India’ move

Apollo to work closely with govt’s ‘Heal in India’ move
x
Highlights

There is a need for a liberal visa policy for overseas patients coming to hospitals in India in order to encourage the medical tourism sector, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said on Friday.

New Delhi: There is a need for a liberal visa policy for overseas patients coming to hospitals in India in order to encourage the medical tourism sector, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said on Friday.

The healthcare major intends to work closely with the government's 'Heal in India' initiative to encourage the inflow of patients into the country, she stated. "So our idea is to work with the government of India and really evolve this plan called Heal in India. We need enhanced E visas," Reddy told reporters here. Some of the neighbouring countries like Thailand, Turkey, Philippines, and Singapore, which get a large number of patients, have visas on arrival, and they have a visa facility for many countries, she added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick