Arsh Hyundai launches sustainable dry wash initiative

Hyderabad Arsh Hyundai, Hyundai cars dealer in Mumbai has announced their contribution towards the save water challenge, #JalBachaKeChal kicked off by Hyundai Motors India in the city during June 3-17, 2022 by promoting sustainable dry wash on the occasion of World Environment Day. Every dry wash will save up to 120 litres of water every time a customer opts for the same.



Shubham Jain, Manager, Arsh Hyundai, said: "It is pertinent to integrate sustainable initiatives across the organizations. As a socially responsible and environmentally conscious brand, Arsh Hyundai has always believed in the philosophy of bringing a change and creating a strong awareness among the communities. With this step, we have pledged our conscious minds towards bringing a change by saving gallons of water and contributing towards a better tomorrow."



The 15-day 'Save Water Challenge' campaign will save gallons of water every day and help achieve a step ahead for a sustainable future. The campaign will promote dry wash among the clients while including both online and offline activities for further customer engagement. Every customer who opts for Dry Wash shall be directed towards the Dry Wash Photo Booth at the workshop's front desk and post pictures on their personal social media handle by tagging @HyundaiIndia and 2 hashtags #SaveWater #JalBachaKeChal. Further adding to the excitement on the last day of the campaign's challenge, 100 lucky winners shall be awarded Amazon vouchers worth Rs 2000 each.



Arsh Hyundai along with Hyundai motors is reinforcing the global vision of the brand by endlessly working towards a greener and brighter tomorrow and with this campaign, the dealer is taking one step closer to a sustainable future which is the need of the hour.