Arun Pandey 3.0 set to revolutionise lottery industry with Great Goa Games (GGG)

The Government of Goa is launching, India's first fully tech based online lottery, where first draw will take place on 24th November 2024. Rhiti Sports has been awarded a license to market and sell Goa State Online Lotteries schemes promoted by the Government of Goa. As India’s first fully technology based online lottery, this App based online platform is poised to revolutionize the lottery landscape with its seamless technology, transparency, and unprecedented accessibility. With the marketing license issued by the Directorate of Small Savings and Lotteries, Government of Goa, Great Goa Games is set to become a trailblazer in India’s lottery industry, which currently functions on a largely paper ticket-based system that is officially prevalent in more than 10 states in India. The online lottery system will be entirely paperless, leveraging cutting-edge technology to ensure a seamless opportunity for lottery lovers across India.

Elated about the launch, Arun Pandey, Founder, Rhiti Group said, “We are thrilled to launch Great Goa Games, the sole completely technology-based online lottery brand from India. At Rhiti Sports, our mission is to democratize opportunities through technology. Great Goa Games will not only offer an unparalleled experience for players but also build trust and excitement. This initiative underscores our commitment to societal betterment through innovation, making the lottery accessible and rewarding for everyone.”

With a digital platform, individuals from diverse backgrounds, especially the unskilled workforce, can easily engage with this lottery, increasing participation rates across different demographics. By democratizing access to online lottery opportunities, Great Goa Games seeks to bridge the socioeconomic divides and aims to bring transparency and address the loss of tax revenue to the government, worth approximately Rs. 2 lakh crores. This enhanced accessibility not only empowers individuals to try their luck but also creates a sense of community as people come together to share their experiences and dreams of winning.

The new online lottery will play a pivotal role in promoting responsible gaming through advanced technology, transparency, and driving positive social change. Through features such as educational resources about responsible play, users can be better informed about the risks and rewards associated with lottery participation. Additionally, the online lottery will ensure transparency in operations, allowing users to track how lottery proceeds are utilized, particularly in funding social initiatives like education and healthcare. This accountability fosters trust within the community, encouraging players to support causes that align with their values. Ultimately, by integrating technology into the lottery ecosystem, Great Goa Games will not only revolutionise how lotteries operate but will also cultivate a more informed and socially responsible society.

Commenting on the development, Narayan Gad, Director, Directorate of Small Savings and Lotteries said, “Lottery as a form of gaming and entertainment is now accepted across India. With our online lottery streamlining processes through technology, we are setting a new standard in the lottery industry. The technology-based product will enhance transparency and ensure improved monitoring and regulation of operations.” Arun Pandey, a former Ranji level cricketer, seamlessly transitioned to the corporate arena, carving a niche in sports marketing. Leveraging his deep understanding of the sports ecosystem, he played a pivotal role in designing innovative campaigns that elevated Indian sports. He was instrumental in managing Dhoni's brand, including co-producing the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Expanding his vision into the digital frontier, Pandey had previously collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan and Stan Lee to launch exclusive NFTs through his beyondlife.club initiative.