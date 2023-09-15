Live
Arzooo unveils Gostor.com platform
Hyderabad: Arzooo, a retail tech platform, has launched the ‘GoStor.com’ an ecommerce platform for home appliances.
The platform will establish a seamless connection between shoppers and offline retailers. GoStor.com embeds the in-store experience in its platform designed for home appliances buying journey.
The platform allows consumers to get expert assistance and product demonstration via live video to make informed purchase decisions with right product.
