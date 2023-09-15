  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Arzooo unveils Gostor.com platform

Arzooo unveils Gostor.com platform
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Arzooo, a retail tech platform, has launched the ‘GoStor.com’ an ecommerce platform for home appliances.The platform will establish a...

Hyderabad: Arzooo, a retail tech platform, has launched the ‘GoStor.com’ an ecommerce platform for home appliances.

The platform will establish a seamless connection between shoppers and offline retailers. GoStor.com embeds the in-store experience in its platform designed for home appliances buying journey.

The platform allows consumers to get expert assistance and product demonstration via live video to make informed purchase decisions with right product.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X