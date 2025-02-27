Ashwini Vaishnaw showcases designed, made in India laptop

New Delhi: Union Railways and Electronics and IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has shared a post on social media platform X, where he is seen unveiling a laptop that is both “Designed” and “Made in India.”

The initiative aligns with the government's broader push for domestic electronics manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The video emphasised how the laptop represents India's growing expertise in hardware development and innovation.

“Designed in India and Made in India,” said the Minister.

The clip features Puneet Agarwal, CEO of VVDN Technologies, who explains the entire laptop manufacturing process, from hardware to software.

VVDN Technologies is a leading electronics manufacturing and product engineering company, specialises in end-to-end product development, from design and prototyping to large-scale manufacturing.

Agarwal took viewers through the key components of the laptop, including the graphics, PCR, motherboard and other specifications that make up the device.

He also provided a glimpse into the factory where the device is being built as per international industry standards. However, the brand name of the laptop has not yet been revealed.

The initiative is part of India’s broader effort to promote self-reliance in technology and manufacturing, encouraging more products to be designed, developed, and produced within the country.

The PLI scheme, which offers financial incentives to firms investing in local manufacturing, in particular, has attracted major investments in the electronics sector.

Last month, the government announced that the PLI 2.0 scheme for IT hardware has generated Rs 10,000 crore in production and created 3,900 jobs within just 18 months of its launch.

Meanwhile, India's electronics manufacturing sector has witnessed remarkable growth over the past decade, with total production rising from Rs 2.4 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 9.8 lakh crore in 2024.

Mobile manufacturing has also surged in the country, as 98 per cent of mobile phones used in India are now made domestically, with smartphones emerging as the country’s fourth-largest export item.



