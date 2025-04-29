Aspect Bullion to roll out 50 gold, silver vending machines soon

Hyderabad: Mumbai-headquartered Aspect Bullion and Refinery, a division of Aspect Global Ventures, announced its plan to roll out 50 gold and silver vending machines in the next 12-18 months. These bullion vending machines, indigenously developed by Aspect Bullion, will be placed at high-footfall locations such as major malls, airports, temples, and airports.

In the lead-up to Akshaya Tritiya, Aspect Bullion unveiled its first bullion vending machine at R City Mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai. The service is live till May 4, 2025. Each vending machine will offer a curated range of gold and silver coins and bars. The machines are equipped with real-time market pricing, wherein customers can view live rate updates at the point of purchase. Aspect Bullion will be opening another store in Mumbai and begin exploring franchise opportunities to enter new States across India.

Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures, said: “We have launched India’s first bullion vending machine, and we believe this will change how consumers buy precious metals, especially during important occasions like Akshaya Tritiya.”

Kamboj further said that the machines feature biometric authentication, live CCTV surveillance, backend tracking, and robust anti-tampering technology. “Purchases can be completed in under three minutes using a variety of payment options, including UPI, Google Pay, and debit/credit cards. A digital and printed receipt is provided instantly, making the process seamless,” she added.