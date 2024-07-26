  • Menu
Assocham hosts B2B meets with SAIF zone officials

Hyderabad: The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), in collaboration with the Government of Sharjah, UAE, and with the support of the Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, successfully organised a series of B2B meetings titled “Expanding Your Business Globally through UAE” on July 22 and 23, here.

The event saw an overwhelming response with participation from more than 85 companies, eager to explore the lucrative opportunities offered by the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone in the UAE. The primary focus of the meetings was to familiarise Indian businesses with the multitude of benefits and incentives available for setting up operations in the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries.

X