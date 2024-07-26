Live
- Changi Airport sees 13.4 per cent passenger increase in Q2
- 46 Kg of opium seized in Afghanistan, 3 arrested
- Snapdragon Summit 2023: Qualcomm to Unveil Snapdragon 8 Gen 4
- Rafael Nadal suffers thigh injury, puts Paris Olympics 2024 participation in doubt
- Experimental cancer drug may help clear HIV from brain cells
- How does Arjun Kapoor blend work with play?
- India's first integrated agri-export facility to be built at Mumbai's JNPA
- Raised issue in 2022, says Bengal BJP MLA on Nishikant Dubey’s new UT demand
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits off Indonesia's Maluku, no tsunami alert issued
- India’s drone industry growing at robust pace: MoS
Assocham hosts B2B meets with SAIF zone officials
Hyderabad: The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), in collaboration with the Government of Sharjah, UAE, and with the support of the Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, successfully organised a series of B2B meetings titled “Expanding Your Business Globally through UAE” on July 22 and 23, here.
The event saw an overwhelming response with participation from more than 85 companies, eager to explore the lucrative opportunities offered by the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone in the UAE. The primary focus of the meetings was to familiarise Indian businesses with the multitude of benefits and incentives available for setting up operations in the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries.
