Atlanta Electricals IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 1, GMP ₹141

Atlanta Electricals’ IPO saw strong demand on the first day, September 22. Investors applied for 63.86 lakh shares out of 64 lakh shares, almost filling the IPO.

Non-institutional buyers applied 1.03 times, retail investors 1.01 times, and the QIB portion was fully taken.

The company plans to raise ₹687 crore. This includes 0.53 crore new shares worth ₹400 crore and 0.38 crore shares for sale worth ₹287.34 crore.

The price range is ₹718 to ₹754 per share. Retail investors can buy a minimum of 19 shares per lot and up to 13 lots. At ₹754 per share, the minimum cost per lot is ₹14,326.

Money from the IPO will be used for paying debts, working capital, and general business needs. Share allotment is expected on September 25, 2025, and listing on BSE and NSE on September 29, 2025. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

Grey Market Shows Good Listing

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) is ₹141 per share. This shows the shares may list around 18.7% higher than the top price of ₹754.